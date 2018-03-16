Mana whenua purchases Turakina property

The Turakina Māori Girls College property has been purchased by Te Rūnanga o Ngā Wairiki - Ngāti Apa. The property will become the base for their administration and health services.

The iwi says they will protect the school and the special character of the church, taonga, and carving which have adorned the school for a long time. Last month, the school was advertised on Trade Me for $4.7 million.

The school's chairman appeared on Te Kāea last month and spoke of how they were reluctant to sell, despite the cost to retain it. Leah Te Whata will have more on this exclusive story tonight.