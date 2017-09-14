Mana Tāne Ora visits Whangarei

According to Mana Tāne Ora o Aotearoa, Mana Men's Health Coalition, the death rate for Māori males is approximately twice that of non-Māori males. They were in Whangarei to help inspire Māori males in the area to take better care of themselves.

Whangarei health worker Donovan Clarke is excited to have the likes of Mike King come to his home town.

Manaia Primary Health Organisation's Donovan Clarke says, "It's an honour for us to have this project. It's for our men and it's a way to challenge our men to make sure they're on the right track."

King and other speakers are here helping to mentor Māori men as part of the National Māori Men's Health Coalition, which was born out of a movement to address poor health statistics and lower life expectancy of Māori men.

Mana Tāne National Collective's Lee Luke says, "We go to all parts of New Zealand and take on our National Men's initiative. Every place is different and coming to Whangārei is about listening to what they have to say when it comes to their men's well-being.

Clarke says, "The key thing is for our men to just be here and listen and take what they need to better themselves."

These men are a part of a long-term conversation, with the goal to lift the life expectancy of Māori males across the board.