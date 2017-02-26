Man killed by police after alleged domestic dispute

A man has died after being shot when he approached a police car with a large knife following a domestic dispute in Waikanae.

Police were called to the incident at approximately 11.00pm on Saturday, 25 February 2016,

The man had reportedly left the address in a vehicle before staff arrived.

Police began searching for the man before his vehicle was sighted around the Mana Esplanade area.

At around 12.30am, the man has approached a police car with the large knife and threatened a police officer before being shot.

Immediate first aid was given to the man before ambulance staff arrived.

The man has since died as a result.

Police staff have cordoned off the immediate area around the scene.

In a press release, the police said that they will be conducting a full scene examination today. They also indicated that they are speaking with the man’s family and providing support.