Man dies in car accident after fleeing police in Mangere

A man has died in South Auckland this morning after the car he was a passenger in fled from police and later crashed into a building.

Police say the car had been doing burnouts at around 3am on Mangere Road, Mangere East.

The vehicle was signalled to stop, but fled at high speed along Mangere Road. Police pursued the Honda vehicle for a short distance but lost sight of it prior to Greys Ave.

The vehicle was located shortly after and had collided with a building at the intersection of Mangere and Walmsley Roads.



The man passenger of the vehicle died at the scene as a result of his injuries and the driver was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition.



The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and the matter will be reported to the IPCA.



Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area of the Walmsley and Mangere/Massey roads intersection.



The intersection is expected to remain closed until around lunchtime.