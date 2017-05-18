Man charged with murder in relation to Northland homicide investigation

A 54-year-old man has been charged with Murder and two counts of Wounding with Intent in relation to the investigation of the murder of John Henry Harris in October 2016.

The 54-year-old man who was arrested yesterday in Tinopai by Northland Police has appeared in the Whangarei District Court.

Detective Inspector Dene Begbie confirmed the charges this morning.

Yesterday Detective Inspector Dene Begbie said, "The man who has been at large was arrested in Tinopai and will appear in the Whangarei District Court. Police are very pleased to make this arrest. We appreciate the assistance provided by the public."

The 54-year-old man was located during an operation where Police carried out simultaneous search warrants in Tinopai, where methamphetamine chemicals and equipment were located, and in Dargaville where a methamphetamine lab was in operation.

Two arrests have been made in relation to those matters.

Harris, also known as John Boy, died after being dropped off at the Whangarei St John Ambulance Station on the morning of October 18, 2016 after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

A 41-year-old male was arrested on April 3 and has been charged with a number of offences including murder.

A 19-year-old male and a 21-year-old female were also arrested on March 31 and have been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.