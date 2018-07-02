Man charged with murder of 2-year-old

updated By Online News - Rereātea
  • Waikato/Bay of Plenty

A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a two-year-old girl in the Rangitaiki River last night.

The man will appear in Whakatāne District Court and is expected to be remanded in custody.

At about 6pm last night Whakatāne Police were called to the Matahina Dam area following the report of a two-year-old child missing in the Rangitaiki River.

An extensive Search and Rescue operation was commenced, with the body of the child being located in the river at about 11pm.

A homicide inquiry has commenced and Police. 

More in Waikato/Bay of Plenty

Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community