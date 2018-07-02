Man charged with murder of 2-year-old

A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a two-year-old girl in the Rangitaiki River last night.

The man will appear in Whakatāne District Court and is expected to be remanded in custody.

At about 6pm last night Whakatāne Police were called to the Matahina Dam area following the report of a two-year-old child missing in the Rangitaiki River.

An extensive Search and Rescue operation was commenced, with the body of the child being located in the river at about 11pm.

A homicide inquiry has commenced and Police.