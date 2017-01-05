Man charged following death of Tama Retimana

A 48-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the death of Hamilton man Tama Retimana.

The man will appear in Hamilton District Court today charged with manslaughter.

Mr Retimana’s body was found in the Waikato River on 27 December.

He was a father of two and was living in a camping situation on the banks of the eastern side of the river near Pine Beach with his partner and was well known among the homeless community.

Police have since been speaking to members of the community to build a picture on Mr Retimana and his close associates.

As the matter is before the courts police are unable to comment further.