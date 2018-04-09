The man called to karanga

Pita Tamiana’s desire to karanga began as a young boy calling in the pigs for a feed. His efforts weren’t appreciated by his mother who explained that men do not karanga because it attracts death.

Pita didn’t believe it.

Now a geneaologist and PHD candidate living in Wellington, Pita is still challenging perceptions of customary gender roles, and says Māoridom has matured enough to have a conversation about men and karanga.

He has coined the non-binary term ‘kohinerākau’, a reference to a female with male genitalia. It’s a term Pita proudly wears as he assumes the appearance of a female to perform the ceremonial role of karanga.

“There are many kohinerākau in our kapa haka, amongst our hapū and iwi. This isn’t new to Māori”.

A native speaker of te reo, Pita says there are also cultural pragmatics to be considered as the numbers of willing kaikaranga dwindle on marae around the country.

“If there are no women who want to call, could that role be filled by kohinerākau? What is wrong with that?”

It’s a question Pita has yet to formally present to his hapū Ngāi Te Riu in the heart of the Urewera forest.

Former broadcaster and Ruatahuna repatriate Hinerangi Goodman confirms that the notion of men doing the karanga is unthinkable to local elders, but she agrees no harm can come from discussion.

It's a discussion, she says, that should in the first instance be had by women.

As Pita nears 60, he doubts he will get the opportunity to karanga for his marae or hapū, but he’s hopeful for the next generation of kohinerākau.

“My message for kohinerākau that wish to take up karanga - do so with humility, a pure heart and spirit,” he says.