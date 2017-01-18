Man arrested over Pakura hit and run fatality

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the hit and run of 16-year-old Jacob Pakura.

It's been three days since the public's appeal for the driver to come forward.

Several people described to Police hearing a car go down New Lynn's Rua Rd at speed prior to midnight on Saturday, Jan 14th.

Pakura was seen lying on the ground and Emergency services were called not long after but were unable to resuscitate.

Police have charged the West Auckland man with dangerous driving causing death, failing to stop and ascertain injury or death after a crash and dangerous driving.

He is due to appear in the Waitakere District Court after 10am.