Man arrested over Labour youth camp scandal

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and faced with four charges of indecent assault over the Labour youth camp scandal earlier this year.

It comes following an investigation launched in March after allegations were made of inappropriate behaviour at the summer camp held in Waihi in February.

At the time Labour Māori MPs were tight-lipped about the event.

Te Waiariki MP Tamati Coffey attended the camp. He told Te Kāea that he got there Sunday morning around 9am, spoke for about 40 minutes about Māori politics, and left at 10am.

In March, Labour's General Secretary Andrew Kirton told Te Kāea the alleged offender has been banned from any future Labour events.

Police said in a statement, "as this matter is before the court police are unable to make further comment at this time."

The man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court next Thursday.