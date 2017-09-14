Topic: Te Reo Māori

Malaysian woman becomes immersed in Te Arawa reo

By Taroi Black
  • Waikato/Bay of Plenty

A Malaysian woman's quest to speak te reo Māori fluently has been justified with her full immersion into the Te Arawa way of life. With Rotorua recently becoming the first bilingual city in Aotearoa, she now feels right at home.

Cinzia ‘Maioha’ Jonathan says, “I truly believe it's not hard to learn Māori. I think learning French or English is a lot more complexed.”

“I personally think this town is such a beautiful place. I'm also glad that Rotorua is now officially a bi-lingual city because Māori is the indigenous language of this land.”

“My thoughts on foreigners that come here to live, you must learn the native language of this land.”

