Making maths fun for tamariki

A kura kaupapa in Hamilton is still reeling from their recent success in a Trans-Tasman online maths competition.

Students from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Ara Rima beat thousands of others across Australia and New Zealand in the annual Matific Games.

Numbers have become part of these students' resources.

Teacher at TKKM o Te Ara Rima, Denise Te Wake says, "We're very excited and very happy and we're trying to be humble about it all but we're very proud and its a good proud. Families are happy to see their kids achieve and get to this level of learning."

And these teachers have seen big changes in attitude as the kids overcome the mysteries of mathematics.

Te Wake says, "I asked the kids this morning, 'do you's like mathematics?' and only half the class put their hands up. Then I asked 'do you's like doing mathematics on Matific?' and they all put their hands up- it's a great program for kids to operate, its technolgy is great, they recognise and understand all those things that kids enjoy."

Brent Hughes, who developed Matific, says the program is second to none.

"Matific in an online teaching resource, so it's developed to give teachers something to provide their students in classes, the whole concept being we're trying to engage children with mathematics positively so we create activities and games which are both engaging for the students in terms of- they have fun doing it- but then also mathematically, the pedagogy behind our activities is second to none."

He also believes it's the way of the future for learning maths.

"It starts very concrete. Kids count on their fingers, two plus two is four, those types of concepts become abstract the further you get on in Mathematics so what we try to do is, we try to allow kids the opportunity to play with those abstract concepts."

TKKMi o Te Ara Rima is already committed to the next competition and it is hopedl more Māori schools will get on board next year.

