Maketu hosts cast of Pork Pie

The cast of the NZ movie 'Pork Pie - a joyous adventure' are making their way around NZ in Mini cars. Just like the movie they are on the road from Kaitaia to Invercargill and on each of their stops they are holding a pork pie eating competition, yesterday then reached Maketu.

The aim of the competition is to eat as many pies as you can in two minutes.

Tom Hern (Producer - Pork Pie) says, “The pies that we have got today are special free range pork pies made by Maketu pies. So they made them especially for the movie.”

In preparation to the release of the latest NZ movie 'Pork Pie - a joyous adventure' the cast and crew are making their way to Invercargill for the stars of the movie it's all about connecting with as many towns and people as they can on this journey.

Ashleigh Cummings (Cast member) says, “You can get very caught in what is happening in the world and it can be quite sad but then you see individual coming together like this and joining in and charity runs and supporting local films and it's just been so much fun.”

James Rolleston (Te Whakatōhea, Ngāti Porou) says, “It's got an awesome story its action packed and it's got an awesome balance between comedy, love and action and this film is a perfect representation of how beautiful our country is.”

After today Maketu is currently holding the title of the most pork pies eaten in two minutes. This competitor eating three pies and because the pies have been especially made by Maketu pies the event has been a win, win for all.

James Wilson (Maketu Pies) says, “We are sending them around the country when they go to places so they have pies to do different things and events and things, small little run but there a beautiful pork pie free range pork in them and they are great yeah really good.”

From here the cast and crew make their way to Rotorua, Taupō, Taihape, Palmerston North and the on to Wellington by Sunday.