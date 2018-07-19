Major announcement to benefit electric vehicle owners

Owners of electric vehicles are set to benefit from a major announcement today, the launch of software EVRoam.

The software will provide drivers with real-time information about charging locations across the country including where chargers are, the cars they support and whether or not they're working.

The live database, created by the New Zealand Transport Agency in collaboration with industry partners including ChargeNet NZ, collects data directly from all of New Zealand's electric vehicle charging infrastructure providers.

It is shared across apps and websites so that drivers can find out where to charge their car.

ChargeNet Chief Executive Officer Steve West says the software will stop the need for consumers to rely on potentially unreliable crowd-sourced information.

"Being able to access information about the chargers- where they are, what makes and models they support, and whether they're operational or not makes it easy for EV owners to plan their journeys and helps to remove range anxiety."

He says EVRoam not only provides information to drivers, it provides a real incentive to continue to meet the standards for safe, reliable, monitored and inter-operable infrastructure.

"The standard that EVRoam is setting is that our nationwide charging network should be smart, and monitored for reliability by operators. We know how important reliability it is to our customers. Smart, monitored chargers allow us to let drivers know they can arrive at a station they can use."

EVRoam was launched today by Associate Minister of Transport Julie Anne Genter.