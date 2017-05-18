Maimoa Music set to release second single 'Wairua'

Last year they knocked Justin Bieber off the iTunes NZ Music Charts, and the creators of the hit song Maimoatia want to do it again. Tonight, Maimoa Music will release their second single, Wairua in Auckland.

One of the group's singers, who’s also famous for his performance on the hit series NZ’s Got Talent, Tawaroa Kawana says, “Since breaking into the music industry last year with our hit single Maimoatia, we wanted to go down another avenue in terms of uplifting our rangatahi (youth).

Our group of singers who also contributed towards composing Wairua, thought that the song should be upbeat and different from our first single.”

The release of their new pop single will be launched at Cinco Cine Productions.

Maimoa Music consists of current and former presenters of the TV Hit Series, Pūkana, including Makaira Berryman, Puawai Taiapa, Nathaniel Howe and Raniera Blake.

Pere Wihongi, who’s a familiar face in Māori Broadcasting, is also a part of the group, alongside his sister Awatea Wihongi, Metotagivale Schmidt-Peke, Hoeata Maxwell-Blake, Kia Kaaterama Pou, Mereana Teka and Te Awhina Wanikau.

Nathaniel Howe says, “Wairua is about encouraging people to be positive in anything they do. As a young Māori, we’re exposed to a lot of the difficulties in our young lives so what we wanted to do is share our beliefs of what is beautiful in our Māori world.

Working with Pūkana has also helped us meet with many of the youth around the country, I’ve noticed that some of them have had a tough upbringing.

What we wanted to do is create a happy buzz for them and to inspire all Māori and share the positivity,” Howe adds.

Maimoa Music will also release the video clip to Wairua in two weeks.