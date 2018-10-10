Mahuta opens WIBF conference in Rotorua

Minister for Māori Development Nanaia Mahuta will open today’s World Indigenous Business Forum, being held in Rotorua.

She says that global interest in supporting indigenous people and indigenous communities is growing.

“This is an exciting first for the New Zealand government that recognises our shared cultural identities as indigenous people and fosters stronger trade."

She also says the forum is a great way to learn more about the government’s role in supporting indigenous development.

“It is an opportunity for us to learn from one another and discuss the role that governments can play in supporting indigenous business development and trade on the world stage.”

Many of the barriers shared by Māori and other indigenous peoples were discussed at yesterday’s wānanga in Rotorua, where Mahuta hosted delegates from Australia, Canada, Chile, and Mexico.

“Our government is strongly focused on enhancing indigenous development and cooperation, including through the Trade for All Agenda. We want trade agreements to deliver for all New Zealanders, including Māori.”

She also says, “We are looking forward to deepening and widening the relationships we have formed at the wānanga and continuing these discussions at the 18th Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues at the United Nations in New York,”