It is predicted that Nanaia Mahuta will be the next Minister of Māori Development, the same position that was carried out by Te Ururoa Flavell in recent years.

Mahuta was one of the many who was announced on the Labour Party’s minister list last week alongside Kelvin Davis.

It is predicted that Davis will receive the Minister of Corrections as well as other positions.

Mahuta beat Rāhui Papa in the fight for the Hauraki-Waikato seat by more than a nine thousand votes.