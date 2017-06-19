Mahuta focused on elections following Rahui Papa's campaign launch

Hauraki Waikato MP Nanaia Mahuta says she isn't fazed with comments made by the electorates Māori Party candidate Rahui Papa who says Labour leader Andrew little is the boss and what he says goes so she will have to tow the party line.

“It's a competition for votes. The most important thing is focusing on the issues that we can improve in parliament,” said Mahuta.

Yesterday Papa officially launched his campaign as the Hauraki-Waikato candidate for the Māori Party, at the Poukai on his marae of Pohara. Hundreds of Kiingitanga supporters arrived en mass, which was one of the marae’s biggest Poukai turnouts.

“Since I started the Kiingitanga hasn't officially endorsed me to represent its issues. That's fine. Things have now changed, and that's okay. For me, it's about advocating for the needy and impoverished.”

Māori Party President Tukoroirangi Morgan has stated that they will win the six remaining Māori seats for which they are contesting. Co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell knows they have a long way to go.

"It is a hard road. The seat won't just be handed to us on a plate" said Flavell.

King Tuheitia publicly endorsed Papa as Māori Party candidate in March at Waikato's Paraawera Marae poukai.

Mānia Clarke will bring more on this story tonight on Te Kāea.