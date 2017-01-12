The magical voice of Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao’s Patrick Tamati

Patrick Tamati (Te Arawa) has trained over 100 wāhine for national kapa haka competitions. Te Kāea visited his home in Rotorua to find out how simple it is to hit those notes.

If you’re searching for a man who could smash the #highnotechallenge, look no further than Rotorua's finest, Mr Patrick Tamati.

He's coached many of Te Arawa’s singers for well over two decades.

"I define a Te Arawa singer as being very competent. Legacies of their tipuna, a lot of us come from those lines."

Tamati has fond memories of singing at Pakira Marae. It was the norm in his upbringing, particularly in the tourism industry.

Affectionately known as Pate, Tamati is a core member of Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao and is key to their musical arrangments.

One of his favourite songs is 'The Sound of Music', a classical piece from the American musical drama film, which tells a story of hope and chasing your dreams.

"I love the old classical pieces, it also reminds me of the days when I was with a group of aunties from Pakipaki in Ngati Kahungunu, they sang till their hearts were content as we were having a cupper-tea on the dinner table."

Tamati says he looks forward to showcasing Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao at this year’s Te Matatini competition, held in Hastings - late February.