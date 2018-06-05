Log jam hampers Uawa floods clean-up

High river levels which have caused major damage in Tolaga Bay have receded but residents are being warned more rain is expected during the week.

Roads have been closed and many areas were flooded following heavy rain at the weekend.

Along with the deluge of rain, has come a floating wall of wood caused damage to local bridges and waterways.



"Our historical wharf in Tolaga Bay...at present there are logs everywhere down there. It's not a pretty sight to be honest and we've got summer coming and we need someone to be accountable for cleaning the beaches up," says James Pop Milner, Community Links Manager for Uawa.



It's not the first time such a log-jam has happened in Uawa.

"Pine was planted last century but in the last five or six years what we've seen is, if there is very heavy rainfall this is what happens. So we, the [forestry] companies, met with everyone this morning. The main aim is to work out a solution to prevent the pine from getting into the waterways," says Victor Walker, chairperson of Uawanui.



It is unclear where the logs will go when cleared but Tui Warmenhoven says it's an issue that needs a permanent solution.



"The main reason is that native trees are permanent, about as permanent as you can get and in a country like Tairāwhiti we need permanent forests. It's alright to have some production forest but we need permanent forest especially on those steep areas," says Warmenhoven.



There are eleven bridges of major concern due to the log jamming with a total of 61 bridges in the area set to be assessed over the coming days.



