Little calls on Ngāpuhi to vote for Treaty mandate proposal

Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Andrew Little is encouraging the participation of Ngāpuhi in the month-long vote for the Treaty mandate proposal which opened this week.

Little says the vote is about Ngāpuhi having a say on their future.

“I look forward to the day when the Crown and the hāpū of Ngāpuhi can sit down together and negotiate settlement packages that help to address the hurt and harm caused by the Crown’s breaches of the Treaty and provide for a better future for Ngāpuhi mokopuna,” says Little.

He says the voting process follows 46 consultation hui in New Zealand and Australia, and more than 700 submissions to ensure the recommendations by the Waitangi Tribunal are being fulfilled and the needs of the hapū are met.

“I hope all Ngāpuhi vote and hold hui and make submissions, then we will know which hapū support the evolved model and how to proceed.”

Little has acknowledged the work and input from Te Rōpū Tūhono and everyone involved in the process in evolving the mandate proposal and says the future of the iwi is in their hands.

“There is no such thing as a perfect process for this, but it is possible to have a process which respects hapū rangatiratanga, and which allows those who have carried the burden of the Crown’s wrongdoing for so long to achieve justice. Now is time for Ngāpuhi to make decisions about their future.”

The evolved mandate voting and hapū endorsement process runs until 7 and 10 December respectively.

Details on the final information hui and how to vote can be found at www.govt.nz/ngapuhi