Lines long, patience short at Boxing Day sales

Sylvia Park management expect this year's Boxing Day sale to be their busiest yet, with a forecasted 90,000 people attending sales in the hope of copping a bargain at the country's biggest mall.

Keen Boxing Day shoppers wait in traffic for an hour and a half just to find a park.

A visiting shopper told Te Kāea, "We missed out on about four so we pulled up waiting for them to come out and another person will just cut you off."

Another Boxing Day bargain hunter says, "We saw a fight down in the car parks at Paknsave."

A makeshift car park emerged on a roundabout nearby, causing some frustration among parking ambassadors.

One parking ambassador told Te Kāea, "They're not meant to park here, it's illegal."

With foot traffic forecasted to hit 90,000 today, Sylvia Park Centre Manager Lauren Rylie expects center sales trends to continue to rise over the $500 million mark, taking them into the lead for all New Zealand shopping centers.

"This boxing day, I'm expecting, given where we're predicting our pedestrian count will go that we will have also a very profitable day for all our retailers as well," says Rylie.

Security numbers have been doubled in an effort to control theft. We spoke to some retail staff who said queues are long and patience is short, "I only started ten minutes ago and It's already been pretty crazy."

Two young shoppers spending their Christmas vouchers told Te Kāea they had waited in queues an hour long to purchase the latest fashion trends, "We've been waiting an hour at Supre, just to get boob tubes."

The New Zealand Commerce Commission expects that around a quarter of a million dollars will be spent nationwide. Transaction data will be released by electronic payments company Paymark tomorrow.