Today is World Homeless Day and it's also Mental Health Awareness Week. To intertwine both of these themes, Lifewise in Rotorua are hosting a "raising awareness" event.

The aim of the event is to showcase the results of their research from their Whiria Te Aroha project.

One major finding in the research was that those who were homeless in Rotorua suffered from mental un-wellness.

Volunteers and agencies who work with these people will come together for the event.