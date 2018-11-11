Letters from Te Arawa Solider live on

Letters exchanged between the parents of Lyndal Walker during the Second World War have been immortalized in a book launched on the weekend in Rotorua.

Touched by War - Wartime Memories features the personal letters of Lieutenant Roki Maika and his wife.

Sisters Jill Robinson, Lyndal Walker and Marua Chadwick of Te Arawa are sharing one of their family's memories.

Walker says, “The whole reason for us being here is that we had our parent's letter to each other. Now, they were kept by our mother who was a hoarder of significant things and she keeps every one of them.”

Their father, Lieutenant Roki Maika of Whakarewarewa, served in the 28th Māori Battalion.

For his daughters these letters were very personal but its history that should be shared.

Chadwick says, “We have always known about the letters and a few years ago Lyndal actually put the hard copy on to CD so it was revised again to us, that was a few years ago and since then we sort of forgotten about them, now this has brought them back to us again and what's more my children are now at an age where they are interested.”

Robinson says, “So often things are lost and we forget about them and I know like with us and the letters its really easy for us to go back to our grandchildren and read out the letters and say that was your great-grandfather.”

The project for the book began in June 2017 and 40 stories from Rotorua families have been shared in this collection.

William McDonald, Former President of the Rotorua RSA, says, “What surprised us was how many people were willing to share those stories I think it's something other RSA should consider in the future.”

Funds raised from the sales of this book will be donated to the poppy fund for the welfare of veterans.