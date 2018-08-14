Topic: Health

Letele nominated for NZer of the Year award

By Tamati Tiananga
  • Auckland

Every day Dave Letele is helping Māori and Pacific Island families live a healthy life by teaching them to eat the right foods and providing fitness programmes. His efforts over the years haven't gone unnoticed with the former boxer been nominated for the title of 2019 New Zealander of the Year award.

His drive in life is to help those affected by obesity.

Letele is thankful to those who nominated him for the award but admits the real reward is seeing the change in people's lives.

He says that it's not about physically training his clients every day, rather it's about giving them strategies to establish new healthy lifestyles to better suit their families.

More than 10,000 clients are currently taking advantage of his no-fee programmes.  Letele says it's his passion to help those who suffer from obesity.  

Nominations for New Zealander of the Year Award close on September 17.

The shortlist of 10 candidates to be considered will be announced in December.

Related stories: Health

Latest Te Kāea Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    8 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    7 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    6 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    5 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    4 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    3 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Highlights from the 2018 ASB Polyfest, the largest secondary school Polynesian festival in the world, which attracts 9000 performers and 90,000 spectators. (R)

    Last chance
    2 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    1 day left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    23 hours left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced
Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community