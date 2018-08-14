Letele nominated for NZer of the Year award

Every day Dave Letele is helping Māori and Pacific Island families live a healthy life by teaching them to eat the right foods and providing fitness programmes. His efforts over the years haven't gone unnoticed with the former boxer been nominated for the title of 2019 New Zealander of the Year award.

His drive in life is to help those affected by obesity.

Letele is thankful to those who nominated him for the award but admits the real reward is seeing the change in people's lives.

He says that it's not about physically training his clients every day, rather it's about giving them strategies to establish new healthy lifestyles to better suit their families.

More than 10,000 clients are currently taking advantage of his no-fee programmes. Letele says it's his passion to help those who suffer from obesity.

Nominations for New Zealander of the Year Award close on September 17.

The shortlist of 10 candidates to be considered will be announced in December.