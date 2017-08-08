Legalise cannabis to help youth at risk – Mika, TOP

Opportunities Party candidate Mika is on the campaign trail with a clear message from rangatahi – to make cannabis legal.

Mika, along with former synthetic-cannabis user Dsyfr, spoke to Kawe Kōrero Reporters.

Mika says the current approach to cannabis causes more harm than smoking cannabis does.

Mika says, “To get a young person in to rehab at the moment. Minimum wait is probably three months.”

“It can even be 18 months for a young person. Then they may not even be able to stay in the rehab, so they can go out at night and ‘take’ again. And it’s a cycle that just goes on and on and on.”

He says, “By legalising marijuana, they won’t go to synthetics.”

Dsyfr says he had been using synthetic drugs since he was 12-years-old.

He says he reached out to Mika earlier this year, who has been helping him ever since.

Dsyfr says, “I didn’t have anyone else to turn to. I tried to get into rehab but the wait was too long.”

Mika is standing in the Auckland Central electorate and says he wants to get in to Parliament come September 23 to promote opportunities for all young people around the country.

He’s on the campaign trail this evening speaking at the Albert Eden Hall in Auckland about legalising cannabis.