Leadership initiative to help NZ women reach full potential

The new Women in Leadership Pathway programme is being launched today to coincide with International Women's Day. Launched by AMP Financial Services, it's aim is to help women in New Zealand reach their full potential and encourage diversity throughout the business.

The programme offers a mix of workshops and one-on-one executive coaching from International Coach Federation credentialed coaches.

AMP Managing Director Blair Vernon says International Women’s Day is an good time to reflect on women’s achievements and progress in New Zealand and to acknowledge what more needs to be done.

“We are committed to seeing women realise their aspirations and grow and achieve their personal and professional best within our organisation and the wider business sector in New Zealand. For a whole nation to prosper, it’s vital that women have opportunities to develop their leadership abilities and advance their careers.

We’re pleased that our programme offers a vital step in that journey, providing high-achieving female professionals with the skills and confidence they need to take their careers to the next level.”

The programme, now in its fifth year, is by invitation only for women in senior positions with the capability and aspirations to progress to executive leadership roles. It is an opportunity for individual growth with a focus on developing crucial leadership skills. 90 women from a diverse range of industries have so far completed the programme and 25 more will go through it this year.

The 2017 programme will run from April to December and is led by ICF credentialed Executive Coach and leadership development specialist Yvonne McLean, who runs her own coaching and leadership development consultancy Strategic Direction Consulting Ltd.

Yvonne is also the New Zealand Chapter Chair of the New York based Women Presidents’ Organisation.

