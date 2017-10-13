Law Commission looks to rewrite property law to include tikanga Māori

By Talisa Kupenga
  • Northland
  • Auckland
  • Waikato/Bay of Plenty
  • North Island: West Coast
  • North Island: East Coast
  • Wellington
  • South Island

The New Zealand Law Commission is investigating the Property (Relationships) Act and whether or not it can extend to recognise tikanga Māori when relationships end and property is divided. Public submissions open next week.

The Law Commission is investigating the Property (Relationships) Act 1976 and how it could extend to include tikanga Māori.

Law Commissioner Helen McQueen says "We think that the law should acknowledge tikanga [Māori protocol] and we want to know whether the Property (Relationships) Act allows tikanga to operate."

The Act handles married couples, civil unions and defacto relationships where partners have been together for a period of three years.

McQueen says "we would like to know whether whanaungatanga is sufficiently taken into account in the Act through things like excluding Māori Land and excluding taonga so that important items of property are dealt with in a way that is consistent with tikanga."

Forty-percent of Māori identify as de facto, compared with the national average of 22-percent. McQueen says although Māori land is excluded from settlements, dividing a family home built on Māori land which one of the partners has no claim to is a prevalent issue.  

"We are very interested to know whether family homes built on Māori land are an issue  for people when relationships end. Were interested to know whether taonga is properly treated under the act and also raised questions about how relationship property disputes are resolved."

Public submissions open Monday on The Law Commission's website and public meetings will be held around the country.

More in Northland, Auckland, Waikato/Bay of Plenty, North Island: West Coast, North Island: East Coast, Wellington, South Island

Latest Te Kāea Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    8 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    7 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    6 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    5 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    4 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    3 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    2 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    1 day left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    23 hours left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

Most Popular

Top Topics

Editor's Picks

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community