Last ditch effort to save Hato Petera

Families from Hato Petera are criticising the Ministry of Education and the Catholic Diocese of Auckland for shutting them out of the consultation process.

Today current and former students of the school protested against the ministry for going against the clause that allows tangata whenua to be a part of the consultation process in terms of the school remaining open.

Ratahi Tomuri says, “It’s in breach of The Private School and Integration Agreement in terms of the clause that we referred to the proprietor and the ministry have to engage with a group of whanau.”

The Ministry of Education and the Church are not making any comments at this point but the minister is expected to make an announcement as to the future of the school by the end of the month.