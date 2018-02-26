Last chance to get Bruno Mars concert tickets

It’s the last chance for Bruno Mars fans to get tickets to one of his Auckland concerts, with final release tickets now on sale.

The Grammy Award-winning artist arrives in the country this week for his 24K Magic World Tour.

Live Nation announced this morning that final release tickets to all four shows are on sale.

Meanwhile, people are trying to sell unwanted tickets on TradeMe with at least 70 listings on the website, selling for as much as $400 per ticket.

Joining Bruno Mars at all shows will be the "Best New Artist NME Award-winning, honey-voiced singer from London...Dua Lipa," Live Nation said in a statement.

Mars' first show is tomorrow night at Auckland's Spark Arena. The other three shows are this Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.