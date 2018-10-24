Landmark court decision to protect Westport Water Conservation Reserve

A landmark court decision has been made which could protect Westport Water Conservation Reserve

The Court of Appeal released a decision for the Buller District Council to protect the reserve, which had been slated for use in the Te Kuha coal mine proposal.

Forest & Bird general counsel Peter Anderson says, "It's fantastic news that the Reserves Act will be able to fulfill its purpose in protecting the natural features, as the public of New Zealand would rightly expect."

The reserve is home to threatened birds, lizards, invertebrate and plant species.

Anderson says, 'Our view is that it is not an appropriate place for an opencast coal mine."

The court found that the Council cannot enter into an access arrangement that is incompatible with the purpose of the reserve to protect the natural and biological features of the reserve.