Land Wars 157 years ago today

Today marks the first day shots were fired 157 years ago in Taranaki sparking off the New Zealand Land Wars.

The annual commemoration in Taranaki reflects the battle at Te Kohia Pā near Waiatara.

Taranaki historian Ruakere Hond spoke to Kawe Kōrero Reporters and says it is important the country takes time to remember those who fought and lost their lives during the Land Wars.

Hond says it was a time where the Government started to confiscate land from Māori by force.

However, Hond says the nation should gather together to remember the philosophy of peace fostered at Parihaka and to remember the main reason for these battles was to retain Māori authority.

The first national commemoration day for the New Zealand Land Wars will be held on October 28 in Te Taitokerau.

Hond says the national commemorative day is one week before the anniversary of the invasion of Parihaka on November 5.

And says it will be good to finish off the week with a peaceful event.