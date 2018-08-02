Lack of Tikanga process stops Iwi from signing Hauraki settlement

The Treaty of Waitangi Minister Andrew Little has decided to sign the Hauraki settlement today, however, Ngāti Paoa is amongst many iwi from Hauraki who will not partake in the signing.

Ngāti Paoa delegated negotiator, Morehu Wilson says, “Minister Little has decided to sign the Hauraki Settlement today with those Iwi who are available to sign. Ngāti Paoa remains steadfast in our commitment to uphold Tikanga in order to reach a mutually beneficial outcome for all."

He says a reason for the decision not to sign today is due to the commitment the iwi made to follow the Tikanga process.

“We made a commitment to follow a Tikanga process. It's about doing it right the right way. That's what Tikanga means. That's what Tika, Pono, and Aroha means so all Iwi can grow and flourish. Meeting face to face on our marae, celebrating our kinship and connections, so we can have the brave conversations in a respectful manner.”

There is a limited attendance expected at today’s signing as most of the Hauraki iwi will not be available to sign the settlement today due to a range of reasons, with one being a lack of commitment to include a Tikanga process before signing.

The Māori King, Tūheitia Paki, has called a hui to bring together Hauraki and Tauranga iwi under his kinship ties to resolve tension and an opportunity for people to engage in a proper Tikanga process.

Haydn Solomon, Kaiārahi for the Ngāti Paoa Iwi Trust says, "The sad thing is there are Iwi in both Tauranga and Hauraki who are closely related on both sides. I truly feel aroha for those families. Surely the preservation of those kinship ties has to be worth something - if not for historical reasons then surely for posterity's sake and for future generations.”

He says Tikanga is a means of safety for the iwi and is something they will keep intact.

"Ngāti Paoa will continue to advocate for a Tikanga-based process to resolve outstanding overlapping claims and to future-proof our settlements with Maori-based solutions rather than using stale and flawed bureaucratic processes. The current approach only serves to confuse or pit people against each other and waste precious Iwi resource in expensive litigation. We know our Tūpuna always had the answers, we just need to trust in them."