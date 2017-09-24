Topics: Elections, Politics

Labour not bothered by critics' claims it's ineffective for Māori

By Talisa Kupenga
Labour Party Deputy Leader Kelvin Davis is not bothered by critics' claims that Labour has historically not served Maori, or that 15 Māori Labour MP's will make little difference in Parliament.

Davis did not respond directly to the accusations instead saying "Labour has won all the Māori seats so the Māori people have spoken and they are supporting us."

Labour Leader Jacinda Ardern backed her Deputy and said it's too early to rule out being in government just yet.

"We're certainly not closing that door just yet. We're really pleased with the number for Māori candidates and Māori MPs that we're going to have in the next parliament."

But the decision of who will govern remains in the Kingmaker's hands.

