Labour and Greens deliver state of the nation speech

In the past few hours, Labour and the Green parties delivered their state of the nation speeches in Auckland.

It was a very attentive, positive crowd and the Labour leader gave them what they wanted.

Andrew Little (Leader Labour Party) says, “We're ready to win! We're ready to build a better New Zealand! Today we are ready to lead the next government of New Zealand!”

This is the first time these two parties (Labour / Greens) have given a joint state of the nation address. Metiria Turei went first to warm things up.

Turei says, “I want to talk to you today about one of my greatest inspirations - Mana Wahine!”

Mr Little was next. He spoke for over half an hour without a single mention about Māori or Māori issues.

Te Kāea asked Mr Little, you didn't mention Māori at all in that…in your speech why is that?

”Well Māori are actually, you look at the numbers 25% of Māori own their own home right now compared to the general population of 60%, when I talk about Kiwi Build and more New Zealanders owning their own home, that is as much about Māori if not more so than anybody else,” says Little.

Even though the Green Party co-leader's speech was just a quarter of the length of the Labour leaders, Metiria Turei still found a place to talk about Māori issues.

Turei says, “Our Green values of upholding Te Tiriti o Waitangi [the treaty].”

Te Kāea asked Mr Little, But you didn’t mention Maori specifically. The Green Party found a place, they talked about the treaty and honouring the treaty you didn’t find a place a half anhour speech didn’t find any place for Maori so why should Maori think about voting for you?

“You didn’t listen very carefully I actually talked about the importance of Waitangi every other New Zealander hearing that…”

Te Kaea pressed Mr Little on this further by asking, It’s a big difference between that and saying honour the treaty though, big difference between him going to Waitangi and honouring the treaty. You didn’t talk about honouring the treaty.

Mr Little said, “I have talked about honouring the treaty heaps.”

Labour's focus was on issues they have been pushing for the last few months.

“I am so determined to fix this housing crisis! We got a new Prime Minister last year but we don't have a leader,” says Little.

The Green Party focused on its traditional voter base.

Turei says, “Other developed countries, shame. It is a New Zealand where our rivers and our lakes and beaches are not clean enough for us to to swim in, where some can't even trust the water that comes out of their taps. Where the government won't stop or even prepare for climate change.”

Getting geared up for the war.