Kura kaupapa to get new site

Education Minister Nikki Kaye has announced an estimated $12 million more for the relocation of Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Wananga Whare Tapere o Takitimu in Hastings.

The student roll has grown so much that the kura is in desperate need of bigger location.

It's been almost a decade since the school applied to relocate, but by the end of 2019 they should be in their new school.

Speaking in Māori, principal Fleur Wainohu said the current location is too small and it is good to now have a goal to work towards.

However, the site situated in Hastings has not yet been confirmed, with Education Minister Nikki Kaye saying the due diligence process is still being worked through.

"The key thing is that while we think that it's likely we can secure the site, the ministry just has to go through a process which I think hopefully we will have finished that in the next 4 - 8 weeks."

The old Te Arataki Holiday Park in Havelock North was earmarked as their new site, but an independent evaluation of the site deemed it was not suitable.

The school opened in 1996 with only 27 students and today it has more than 100. The new site will allow a roll of 300.