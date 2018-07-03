Kura Gallery to start weaving hui for homeless wāhine

Kura Gallery in Wellington is starting a new community project holding weaving hui for homeless wāhine.

It comes after a homeless man stole a korowai from the gallery but returned it last week.

The fortnightly hui will be led by the gallery's curator Hannah Amundsen.

"The aim being to create a source of supporting income for the wāhine themselves through weaving, educate on traditional art practices and to build a support network."

Amundsen is looking for volunteers or people with kaikaranga skills to get involved in the fortnightly hui.

Staff at the gallery today said the korowai, made by renowned Māori weaver Gary J Grace, was stolen last Tuesday and returned on Saturday by the man who took it.

"This was due to detective work by curator Hannah Amundsen after it was taken, which led her to go out into the community and befriend associates of the man who in turn persuaded him to return the korowai.”

Staff at the gallery have decided not to lay charges.

“The man who brought it in had mental issues and didn’t fully understand what he took at the time.”