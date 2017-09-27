Kuia fights high court eviction

A 62-year-old Auckland beneficiary, refusing eviction from her state house of over 20 years, vows she will fight a recent high court ruling to evict her.

Niki Rauti may have lost the battle in court but she says she will continue to fight.

"I'm just disappointed. We're still going to try and pursue this," she said.

The judge ruled both Housing New Zealand and Tāmaki Regeneration (TRC) failed to comply with regulations to properly notify Niki who the real owner of her home was. Despite the breaches, the judge ruled against Niki and she can now be evicted by the company.

"I really don't know how I'll react. I guess it will be really frightening. It will be scary."

Rauti has been fighting eviction from her Glen Innes home situated on prime land for three years. Since April last year, TRC began plans to replace 2500 social houses in the suburbs of Glen Innes, Point England and Panmure with 7500 social, affordable and private market houses.

"Well disappointed that while this is going on, they're still selling state homes. It's a slum. They're creating slums. Those houses aren't going to last very long."

Rauti is in discussions with her lawyer as to the next step forward.