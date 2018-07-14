KONO NZ LP wins Te Tupu-ā-Nuku Award for Business and Innovation

The family-owned Māori food and beverage company KONO NZ LP is this year’s winner of the Te Tupu-ā-Nuku Award for Business and Innovation.

Aspiring to be the world’s best indigenous food and beverage provider, Kono has a global consumer focus, particularly in Asia where we have successfully established a wholly-owned trading entity in Shanghai.

Based in the Nelson, Tasman and Marlborough regions, Kono is a specialist across all aspects of its operations.

From farming and harvesting, to processing and the marketing of seafood, wine, cider, apples, pears, kiwifruit, hops and natural fruit bars.

An associated business of Wakatū Incorporation, Kono NZ LP (Kono) is a vertically integrated, family-owned Māori food and beverage producer – an artisan producer, and exporter of award-winning wine, cider, seafood, fruit and natural fruit bars.

Kono prides itself on living its values of instilling practices our ancestors would recognise and that our children will be proud of.