Kōkōhīnau Marae papakāinga opens

Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta unveiled a commemorative plaque to mark the official opening of new Kōkōhīnau Marae papakāinga homes in Te Teko today.

They are homes for whānau displaced by the 2017 Edgecumbe floods.

The marae partnered with Te Puni Kōkiri and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, with strong local and regional council support to build the homes.

Former Māori Party leader Te Ururoa Flavell instigated the the development for whānau which is comprised of five houses built for 40 people.