Kōkiri programme to realise Māori business potential

10 Māori startup businesses will be selected to partake in Kōkiri, a four-month programme facilitated by Te Wānanga o Aotearoa and Callaghan Innovation.

Kōkiri is a programme that aims to get new Māori endeavours market-ready with assistance from companies such as online accounting software company MYOB, Air New Zealand, and Spark.

MYOB New Zealand General Manager Carolyn Luey says that, as largest accounting solutions provider, MYOB has the tools and resources to give new businesses the kick-start they need in becoming successful.

“The company is thrilled to team up with Kōkiri to help home-grown entrepreneurs kick-start new businesses,” says Luey.

“New Zealand has shown its ability to grow start-ups that can foot it with the world's best, but the challenge is ensuring Kiwis can build on that success." she says.

Kōkiri Programme Director Ian Musson says the accelerator is designed to make the process a speedy one in order to get local business ideas into customer's hands while increasing the representation of Māori.

He says, "We're ambitious about Māori start-ups, and the Kōkiri programme is designed to help them realise their potential.”

“With enough guidance and perseverance, New Zealand's regions could establish themselves as places where great ventures are born. This is sure to attract new and further capital investment to New Zealand,"

The Kōkiri business accelerator commences in February next year, and the 10 participating teams will be announced at an awards ceremony at Spark City in Auckland tonight.