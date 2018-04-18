Koi Ora holiday programme for Ngāi Te Rangi youth

Tauranga Moana iwi Ngāi Te Rangi is hosting a holiday programme designed to teach environmental issues affecting the area.

Koi Ora is for youths aged between 11 and 16.

60 participants from Ngāi Te Rangi are learning about their heritage during these school holidays.

Josh Te Kani tells us, “We are heading up the mountain, Ōtanewainuku tracks, where staff from the Department of Conservation and prominent speakers from the region will speak to us”.

Over the next few days, the youths will experience Māori weaponry, seafood gathering, traditional Māori sailing, fishing and visit various sites.

Ngāi Te Rangi youth Kiri Wehi says, “I hope to get out of this experience...to learn about Māori protocol, customs, climb mountains and get to know more of my relations”.

Tūterangi Tahuri says that it’s his first time here.

“What I enjoy about this noho is getting to know every mountain we learn and climbing them,” he says.

The initiative is run by Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Te Rangi Iwi Trust which represents around 13,000 descendants.

The holiday programme ends next Friday.