Kohupatiki Marae joins Para Kore kaupapa

The kaupapa Māori Zero Waste initiative, Para Kore is now gaining traction in the Hawkes Bay.

Tyne-Marie Nelson, who works as waste advisor for Ngāti Kahungunu, says Kohupatiki Marae is pursuing Para Kore, and there is a lot of interest in the kaupapa from other groups.

“I have only been in the role as Para Kore kaiārahi for a couple of months, however Kohupatiki Marae, Te Aka Charitable Trust and Nourished for Nil have already committed to working towards Zero Waste with us.

Para Kore coming to Hawke’s Bay couldn't be more timely, as awareness about our waste is quickly growing in the area and creative initiatives are beginning to pop up throughout the community. Having worked with Kahungunu Iwi to reduce waste at our events since 2015 I'm really excited to join the Para Kore whānau and bring the kaupapa to our marae, so that Zero-Waste becomes the social norm once again within our whānau, hapū and iwi."

There are now over 200 marae, kōhanga reo, kura and community groups across the country implementing the Para Kore programme. More than 200 tonnes of waste has been diverted from landfills.

“Para Kore, which means Zero Waste, is a call to action that aims to end the current take, make, and dispose mentality that we have now become accustomed to. In its simplest form it is Kaitiakitanga in practice, caring for Ranginui and Papatūānuku. I am stoked that we are part of this movement here in the Hawkes Bay,” concludes Tyne-Marie Nelson.

This project is being funded by Ngāti Kahungunu, Napier City Council, Hastings District Council and the Waste Minimisation Fund, which is administered by the Ministry for the Environment.