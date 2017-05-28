Kōhanga teacher Miss Universe New Zealand finalist

Nineteen-year-old Harlem-Cruz Atarangi Ihaia entered this year's Miss Universe New Zealand beauty pageant to try and break the stereotype of young Māori, she has now been named in the top 20 finalists.

"When I first started this my aim was to break stereotypes of young Māori now with my journey I want to break the stereotypes of a pageant girl or Miss Universe New Zealand and some, at some of my events they tell me I have to dress up and wear my tiara, I’m like no, who said that I have to do that?"

She says she went there with a strong belief in her Māoritanga and if they didn't like it, she would've left that competition because she really wanted to stay true to her Māori culture throughout the whole thing, it's something she says sets her apart from the other girls.

Born and bred in Kahungunu she was not one to wear makeup every day and walk around in high heels but has so far enjoyed the pageant experience.

She says she wants to be an example of being comfortable in your own beauty, stretch marks are beautiful and this is me and we should be secure with the way our own body looks.

She went to Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Ara Hōu in Napier and has a Bachelor of Arts in Māori Studies but now she has her sights set on the claiming the tiara.

"I'm winning this competition for us, and for my people and my country and we're not about being fake so I just want to be a true New Zealander."

She will take the stage at the Sky City Theatre in August for the grand final where one girl will be crowned Miss Universe New Zealand.