Descendants of Rongowhakaata have gathered at Te Papa Tongarewa to acknowledge the opening of the ‘Ko Rongowhakaata’ exibition.

The main gist of the exhibition is the carved meeting house, Te Hau ki Tūranga. It is one hundred and seventy five years old and was built by Raharuhi Rukupō.

The multitude are able to see the many treasures, the artefact and the history of the decedents of Rongowhakaata.

Ani Oriwia Adds has the full report of this story on Te Kāea tonight.