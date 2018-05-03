Kiwi Ferns swap black jerseys for blue uniform

Two Kiwi Ferns players will be swapping their black jerseys for the blue uniform as new constables for the New Zealand Police Force.

Kiwi Ferns captain, Laura Mariu and teammate Apii Nicholls-Pualau are among the 58 new constables from Wing 313 to graduate from the Royal New Zealand Police College today.

Waitematā, Auckland, Waikato and Counties-Manukau will have most of the new cops joining their teams.

Constables Mariu and Nicholls-Pualau will be posted to Counties Manukau District, starting 'on the beat' on in the next two weeks.