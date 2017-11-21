Kiwi Ferns to face off with PNG

The Kiwi Ferns women's league team are warming up to go head-to-head with Papua New Guinea tomorrow.

Although the women dominated the Cook Islands on Sunday with a 76 to nil defeat, Kiwi Ferns players Honey Hireme and Shontelle Woodman are realistic it will take a lot of work to ensure they meet Australia’s Jilaroos in the final.

“They’re definitely our biggest competition here,” said Hireme.

“Obviously we have that long-standing rivalry against them. But tomorrow, we focus on PNG and then build from the semis and finals.”

Both Hireme and Woodman spoke to Kawekōrero Reporters via Skype from their hotel in Sydney.

“It’s my first world cup,” said Woodman.

“It’s just everything you dreamed of as a young girl playing league. And it’s just a blessing to be here and be alongside some of the stars like Honey. We’re just focusing on ourselves and what we need to do to get to those finals and win the World Cup.”

Hireme, fondly known as ‘Honey Bill Williams’ for successfully hopping between codes from rugby sevens, Womens Nines to rugby league, has no doubt the women have big expectations to fulfil.

“It’s a real privilege and honour, every time you put on that jersey. You know, we think about all the people that have worn it before us. And hopefully when it’s our time done in the jersey, we leave it in a better place.”

The Kiwi Ferns play Papua New Guinea at Sydney’s Southern Cross Group Stadium tomorrow at 6.30pm (AEDT).