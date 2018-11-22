Kiwi Campbell - champion waka ama paddler and coach

Kiwi Campbell from Horouta Waka Hoe in Tūranganui has been named as a finalist in two categories at the 2018 Māori Sports Awards.

“I always started coaching at just a grassroots level with just an under 12, under 13s team so that's what it's been about for me- and actually continuing to build that development,” says Campbell (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Porou, Te Whānau a Apanui).

Campbell has been nominated for Coach of the Year -Te Maru ō Tūmatauenga for her contribution at Horouta Waka Hoe.

She previously took out the award in 2016.

“It's amazing to be a part of such a high-achieving group. Those coaches have done some amazing things internationally and I'm just really proud to be lined up against them”, says Campbell.

She's also been nominated for the Sports Team of the Year - Ngā Ika a Whiro category as a member of the World Elite V6 team who took out gold at the Waka Ama World Championships in Tahiti.

Campbell says, “Once again we're just honoured and very proud to be a part and very proud to be Māori and a part of such a special event, the calibre, like I said earlier, is right up there so we're happy just be there”.

Long-time coach Campbell says it's about giving back to the community and investing in rangatahi.

“I've seen a lot of paddlers come through my way who have transitioned quite nicely into their opens divisions and world champion[ships] so for me that's where I hope the kids aspire to and I like to be a part of that journey for them,” says Campbell.

The awards ceremony takes place on Saturday.