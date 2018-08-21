Kiri Nathan added to the lineup at NZ Fashion Week

Māori designer Kiri Nathan has been added the final list of designers showcasing at the 2018 New Zealand Fashion week.

Kiri Nathan is known for producing high-end fashion, pounamu and contemporary korowai.

Nathan has previously shown at both NZFW and London Fashion Week and her designs have been gifted to celebrities including Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, will.i.am and Ed Sheeran.

Her show is scheduled for next Wednesday at 1pm at the ANZ Viaduct Centre in Auckland.

Meanwhile, another highlight during NZFW will be the Miromoda show, featuring up and coming indigenous designers including Zannah-Rose Thornicroft and Henele Taufalele, as well as 2018 Miromoda winners Misty Ratima and Nichola Te Kiri.

Ratima from Napier took out the supreme award at the Miromoda competition in July.

“I submitted two collections for competition and am stoked to have come first equal with my super talented, super wahine friend Nichola for the 'Avant Garde' section. I'm also honoured to have been named the 'Overall Winner' of Miromoda 2018," she said in a Facebook post.

"I'm looking forward to enjoying it with some of my closest designer mates.”

The Miromoda showcase is scheduled for next Thursday at 3pm.

Ngāpuhi fashion designer Pia Naera is set to showcase her new collection at the event on Saturday September 1.

