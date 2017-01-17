Kings breaks NZ music chart record

Hip hop artist ‘Kings’ has broken a New Zealand record, his single ‘Don’t Worry Bout It’ is now the longest running number one song on the New Zealand Artist Top 20 Single Chart.

The smash record hit the charts in May 2016 taking nine weeks to climbed to number 1 and has been sitting there for 27 weeks, knocking Disclosure featuring Lorde’s record ‘Magnets’ off the top spot.

Kings had a stellar career since landing on the scene winning ‘Breakthrough Artist of The Year’ at the 2016 Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards and was a headliner at Rhythm And Vines festival this year.

His recently released single ‘Some Day’ has been gaining momentum too and he is set to release a music video for it soon.